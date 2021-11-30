DEVELOPING: Shelter in place order lifted for Ithaca Street area

UPDATE: The shelter in place order for a .25 mile radius around the 100 block of Ithaca Street has now been lifted. There is now no continuing threat to the public.

UPDATE: According to Sergeant Jason Garrett with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, just before 2:00 p.m. an adult male wanted out of the Colorado Department of Corrections Parole Division and is staying in a home on Ithaca Street.

“The suspect is barricaded inside the home at this time,” Sgt. Garrett said. “As of right now we are continuing to attempt to communicate with him and attempt to negotiate his peaceful surrender.”

Sgt. Garrett confirms that a shelter in place order is in place for a quarter of a mile around the 100 block of Ithaca Street in the region. Residents are still being asked to stay away from windows and doors.

The suspect is confirmed to be both armed and dangerous.

UPDATE: Talbott Elementary School is now on a controlled release. Caregivers are asked to go to the west side of the school approaching only from Fordham Street.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is calling for local residents in the area of Ithaca Street in the Security/Widefield region to please shelter in place.

For your safety, avoid doors and windows, if possible.

Talbott Elementary School is now on a precautionary lock out due to the activity. Caregivers at the school are asked to stay away as they will be unable to pick up their child at this time.

