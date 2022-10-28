FRIDAY 10/28/2022 9:58 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD has reported the crash as a severe injury traffic accident with four vehicles involved. Preliminary reports from the fire department initially cited three vehicles.

Five ambulances were called to the scene for serious injuries and needed medical transports, according to CSPD.

Police say roads will be blocked for some time.

ORIGINAL STORY: DEVELOPING: Serious 3-vehicle crash on Lake Avenue

FRIDAY 10/28/2022 9:01 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is reporting a serious traffic crash involving three vehicles with ‘critical patients,’ Friday evening on Oct. 28.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the public to avoid westbound Lakes Avenue at Venetuccie Boulevard and East Cheyenne Road. Those on the road should use alternate routes.