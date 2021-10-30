DEVELOPING: Pleier Drive and Walsen Road situation ‘resolved’ by law enforcement

UPDATE: According to the sheriff’s office, authorities have “resolved the situation in the area of 1350-1398 Pleier Drive.”

Residents have been told they can resume normal activities.

UPDATE: The sheriff’s office is expected to speak with the media around 2 p.m. at Gleneagle and Luxury Lane.

Law enforcement activity is also being reported in the area of 1350-1398 Pleier Drive. Residents are still being told to secure their homes, and stay away from doors and windows.

ORIGINAL: EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County residents who live in the area of Pleier Drive and Walsen Road are being ordered to shelter in place.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), there is heavy police activity in that area.

There is heavy LE activity in the area of Pleier Drive & Walsen Road. Shelter in place is in effect for a 2 mile radius. Stay inside, lock your doors, stay away from exterior walls. We also ask anyone operating drones in the area to please stop. pic.twitter.com/Gl7jqMpUGK — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 30, 2021

Residents have been told to stay inside, lock their doors, and to stay away from exterior walls. The sheriff’s office also asked anyone operating drones in the area to please stop.

Area of Pleier Drive and Walsen Road

