DEVELOPING: Heavy law enforcement activity on Ithaca Street in Security/Widefield area

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is calling for local residents in the area of Ithaca Street in the Security/Widefield region to please shelter in place.

For your safety, avoid doors and windows, if possible.

Talbott Elementary School is now on a precautionary lock out due to the activity. Caregivers at the school are asked to stay away as they will be unable to pick up their child at this time.

