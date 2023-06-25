UPDATE: SUNDAY 6/25/2023 6:45 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-25 just south of the Cimarron exit.

According to police, the car was traveling southbound, when it veered across all lanes before it struck the median. The driver was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. I-25 was diverted for southbound traffic for several hours while police investigated.

According to officers, the driver did not appear to be wearing a seat belt and impairment may be a contributing factor, but the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash closes I-25 southbound at Bijou Street

SUNDAY 6/25/2023 5:38 p.m.

FOX21 News has crews on the scene of what appears to be a crash Sunday evening, June 25.

I-25 southbound is closed at Bijou Street. All traffic is being rerouted off of the exit.

FOX21 News has a crew on the scene and will update this article as more information comes in.