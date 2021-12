PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and Rural and Pueblo Chemical Depot fire teams are battling a brush fire in the eastern part of the county.

UPDATE: Fire crews are working on containing a brush fire on Bush Road. About two acres have been burned so far. Looks to have been started by a snapped power line.

@PuebloCountySO fire crews are working on containing a brush fire on Bush Road. About 2 acres have been burned so far. Looks to have been started by snapped power line. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/GgJUdAQYi0 — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) December 15, 2021

The fire is located on the 36000 block of Bush Road in Eastern Pueblo County.

Sheriff's fire team with mutual aid from Rural and Pueblo Chemical Depot fire teams responding to brush fire near the 36000 block of Bush Road in Eastern Pueblo County. Updates to follow. — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) December 15, 2021

