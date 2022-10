(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two individuals were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The crash occurred on Woodmen Road and Stinson Drive. Police say one individual was possibly thrown from the vehicle during the crash, according to a preliminary investigation.

Eastbound lanes are closed near Woodmen Road and Stinson Drive.

The investigation is ongoing. This article will be updated with more information.