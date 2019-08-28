Details on the Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel renovation project

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Colorado’s number one man-made visitor attraction will close its doors for more than three years.

The Cadet Chapel at the United States Air Force Academy is need of renovations.

“We’ve been very careful about ensuring that when the chapel’s done, it meets the original design intent and looks exactly like what Walter intended when the chapel was built,” said Duane Boyle, AFA’s campus architect.

Walter A. Netsch Jr., the architect behind the all-faith house of worship, was inspired by designs in Europe.

“The thing that will be different, is all of the band aids that have been put on the chapel since 1962 will no longer be there. So, it’s going to look actually like it was intended it look, which it hasn’t looked like, except for a very short time in 1962,” Boyle said.

Parts of the renovation include refurbishing the pipe organs and refinishing the pews.

All artifacts inside the chapel will be moved to storage.

“It’s definitely going to feel like we’re dislocated out of this premiere chapel of the Air Force. It becomes an opportunity for our communities to gather in other locations, and kind of re-center, re-focus on what is most meaningful in each of those communities,” said AFA’s Chaplain Col. Paul Sutter.

The $158-million dollar project will work on challenges the chapel has faced, including water leaks and asbestos.

“We basically did full-size mock ups at a testing facility in Dallas. At that facility, they did all the water testing over a period of time. So, we were able to adjust some of the design based on those tests. Basically, the system works,” Boyle said.

“All the aluminium comes off the outside of the building. So, essentially what’s going to be left of the chapel on the upper level, is just the structural system for the spires,” Boyle said.

The Cadet Chapel will close its doors on September 4.

Click here for a list of alternate worship locations.