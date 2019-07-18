Det. Flick’s family and others rally behind El Paso County Sergeant battling cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Sergeant Stephanie Criss has proudly served the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for the past 22 years.

“The biggest portion of Stephanie’s life has been shared in the Sheriff’s office and has given back to the community,” Janet Huffor with EPSCO said.

Criss has also been there when her office needed her the most, including the moment Detective Micah Flick lost his life. His passing took a toll on Criss, who months later was told that she had stage four colon cancer.

“It’s pretty devastating, mourning the loss of a friend, coworker and teammate would have been plenty for that year and to be handed this?” Criss said.

However, this community and the Flick family aren’t letting her fight this battle alone.

“This is deeply personal because Stephanie was there when Micah was killed and on behalf of my family and SHIELD616 we have to do everything we can to help her with this next battle,” Chris Brown, Detective Flick’s brother-in-law said.

On Saturday, SHIELD616, CeramicPro Colorado Springs and Professional PDR – Paintless Dent Repair will host a benefit car show to help Stephanie.

Benefit shirts will be on sale with 100 percent of the proceeds going back to her.

“Overwhelming is the best word I can use to describe, I’ve never felt so much support from everyone, truly blessed,” Criss said.

While folks can show their support this weekend, it’s the support of her friends and family that is the driving force behind her fight.

“The friendship and bond that I made with his (Flick’s) family is the gift he passed on to me,” Criss said.