CASTLE ROCK, Colo — Fallen Deputy Zack Parrish will never be forgotten by his community as a new memorial park in his name opens up in Castle Rock.

Deputy Zack S. Parrish III Memorial Park officially opened to the public Saturday, August 17.

Deputy Parrish was shot and killed during an ambush attack on December 31, 2017 in Highlands Ranch.

Deputy Parrish served as a Castle Rock Police Officer before joining the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

The park was finished by the anticipated completion date with the building budget of $2,629,128.

The 5.5 acre park, in Castle Rock has big play structures, a summer house, games, zip-lining, picnic shelters, trails and more!

You’ll find etched siloam stones, steel bands parting meaningful words, a reflective garden and a glowing blue concrete band, all paying homage to Castle Rock Police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, at the park.

“A park means so much more to a neighborhood than just providing playground equipment. It becomes a central gathering location and a place where memories are made within the community.” Town of Castle Rock Colorado

The new park is located on Fiddle Road, in Castle Rock, near Aspen View Academy.