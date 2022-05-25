EL PASO COUNTY, Co. — A deputy from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSC) saved a woman from jumping off a bridge into oncoming traffic, May 12.

Deputy Ricardo Garcia, who prevented the woman’s fall is being hailed a hero for his quick and decisive actions that saved a life that day.

Just after 8 a.m., EPCS deputies responded to reports from several passerby of a woman who appeared as if she was going to jump off a bridge overpass over Highway 115 along South Academy Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, Dep. Garcia began speaking to the woman who was sitting on the overpass ledge in an attempt to deescalate the situation. Police reports say she was distraught and expressed an intent to jump from the bridge into the heavy, weekday morning traffic below.

While deputies were attempting to stop traffic below the bridge and communicate with the woman, she abruptly fell from the ledge. Dep. Garcia quickly reached over the railing, grabbed her by her clothing and prevented her from falling on the highway. Other deputies assisted in pulling her up onto the roadway to safety. She was transported to a hospital for mental health treatment.

EPCS says they are proud of the actions of their personnel, “not only during this incident but every day.”