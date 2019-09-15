Deputy involved in crash on Hwy 24

COLORADO SPRINGS — An El Paso County Sheriffs Deputy and another individual are in the hospital following an early Sunday morning crash on Highway 24 and Elbert Road.

Hwy 24 is closed between Elbert rd and Stapleton due to a serious injury crash. Expect delays. Use alternate routes. S9 — CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) September 15, 2019

Colorado State Patrol says an El Paso County deputy was traveling westbound on Highway 24 when a sedan traveling eastbound drifted into their lane. The two vehicles attempted to avoid each other but eventually colliding head-on.

The driver of the sedan was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital; while the deputy was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance with moderate injuries.

Highway 24 is closed between Elbert Road and Stapleton Road and is reported to be closed throughout the morning.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Colorado State Patrol is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.