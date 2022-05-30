LAMAR, Colo. — A Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy, two women, and a man were involved in a two-car crash on Highway 50 near Lamar that left one dead Sunday night.

The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Highway 50 at Prowers County Road 7 near Lamar. Troopers said a Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was responding to a call when a 2013 Dodge Challenger pulled out in front of the deputy. The front of the deputy’s patrol car collided with the left side of the Dodge, causing both vehicles to rotate counterclockwise through the intersection, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

An 89-year-old woman passenger from the Dodge died on scene from her injuries.

The driver, a 65-year-old man, was transported to a hospital in Colorado Springs with life-threatening injuries. The front-seat passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital in Colorado Springs with serious injuries. The sheriff’s deputy was taken to a local hospital to treat his moderate injuries.

All occupants of the Dodge were from Hulbert, Oklahoma.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 50 were closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was

investigated.

This case remains under investigation.