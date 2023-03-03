(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A deputy who fired their weapon during a standoff on Monday, Feb. 27, has been identified and placed on administrative leave, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

Deputy Mark Carle has been placed on administrative leave per department policies following the deputy-involved shooting. Carle has been employed with EPSO since April 2018 and is assigned to the Patrol Division.

In accordance with Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, the Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., EPSO received a 911 call reporting a man menacing a person with a gun. A short time later, a follow-up caller reported multiple shots fired in the area of the 000 block of Easy Street.

EPSO deputies along with Fountain Police Department (FPD) officers responded to a home in the area where a man had barricaded himself. The suspect fired at least one round at law enforcement, which prompted an EPSO deputy to fire their duty weapon at least one time toward the suspect.

As a result, the EPSO’s Tactical Support Group (“TSG”, consisting of SWAT, K9, Tactical Medics from the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Tactical Dispatchers, members of the Bomb Squad, and Crisis Negotiators) responded to the scene.

Containment was established around the home and negotiators attempted to obtain the suspect’s peaceful surrender. The suspect refused to exit the home after hours of off-and-on communication with negotiators, according to EPSO.

At approximately 6:42 p.m., the EPSO SWAT team entered the home and arrested 52-year-old Robert Wood. Wood was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg. No deputies or officers were injured in this incident.