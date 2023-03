(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is alerting the public of visible smoke from an active fire on Thursday, March 30.

TCSO said smoke will be visible in the area of west Teller County. The smoke is from an active fire in Park County behind the Florissant Fossil Beds.

“Only call 911 if you see active flames or a plume of smoke,” said TCSO.