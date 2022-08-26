FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Over the next several weeks, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) will be conducting extra patrols along school bus routes.

FCSO reminds drivers of laws concerning school buses that are offloading children.

“If you see a school bus on your roadway that is displaying flashing red lights, you must stop at least 20 feet prior to reaching the school bus and remain stopped until the lights stop flashing,” says FCSO.

This reminder is exempt for vehicles traveling on the other side of a divided highway, according to FCSO.

“Please join us helping keep our children safe,” states FCSO.