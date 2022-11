(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a person of interest Wednesday, Nov. 9.

PCSO says the person of interest is related to crimes in the Colorado City area. The Sheriff’s Office is also trying to locate the car seen pulling into the lot in the video.

If you know the man and or the car call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542- 7867 or online.