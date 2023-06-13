(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for a suspect in a business burglary who has a limp and their arm in a sling.

According to EPSO, in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 10 a business in the Falcon area was burglarized by a man.

Deputies said surveillance video showed the suspect walking with a limp and his right arm in a sling.

If you recognize this suspect based on these distinctive characteristics or this vehicle, please call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (719) 520-7777. You can also anonymously provide info through Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.