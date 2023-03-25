(SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo.) — Deputies are now searching for a woman suspected of helping a father who abducted his child avoid law enforcement, according to the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

Courtesy of Saguache County Sheriff’s Office

Five-year-old Lea Vikhrev has been missing out of Texas since Sept. 14, 2021. A Missing Person’s Alert sent by the Houston Police Department stated Lea was abducted by her non-custodial father, Andrew Vikhrev, according to SCSO.

SCSO has reason to believe the father and child are currently in the area of Saguache County, Colorado after an abandoned vehicle registered to Andrew was recovered in Crestone on March 20.

Courtesy of Saguache County Sheriff’s Office

Andrew may be identifiable by a Gray 2007 Nissan Xterra with license plate number 729-YAP. SCSO said they have found the yellow 2004 GMC Savana van that was also suspected to be Andrew’s vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office is now searching for Bethany Clements who is believed to be a live-in nanny for Andrew and is helping him avoid law enforcement, according to SCSO. Clements is most likely driving a white or silver Lexus SUV with a possible New York license plate that reads, “ZUBR.”

“The public has been a great help,” said Corporal Steve Hansen in an email sent to FOX21. “It is encouraged that they continue to contact Saguache County Sheriff’s Office with any, all information about Lea’s location.”

If anyone has any information regarding the investigation, call the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131 or SCSO at (719) 655-2544, or call 911.