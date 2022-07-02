EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) shares which fireworks are permissible and which are illegal for residents of unincorporated areas of the county for the Fourth of July holiday.

Permissible fireworks include spinners, fountains and sparklers.

EPSO says aerial and exploding fireworks are still banned and illegal.

The Sheriff’s Office warns the community to never place any body part over a firework. It is also best practice to never throw fireworks or light them in your hands.

Follow additional safety tips below to stay safe during the Fourth of July holiday: