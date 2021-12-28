Deputies partner with Dick’s Sporting Goods to provide sports balls to kids

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is offering a new initiative called PCSO On the Ball Program. The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Dick’s Sporting Goods to equip deputies with sports balls to give to youth they meet while on patrol.



“Sports and recreation are great ways for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office to connect with our

youth,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “So often a kid’s first interaction with law

enforcement comes during crisis or a negative situation. This program gives our deputies the

opportunity to interact with kids in a positive, healthy way. We hope this type of interaction will

lead to ongoing, positive relationships long into the future.”



Dick’s Sporting Goods is donating soccer balls, footballs and basketballs to the Sheriff’s Office

to kick-start the program. The office plans to continue supplementing the program through donations within the agency, local businesses and the community.



Deputies will also be distributing equipment at community events they attend.



“We offer a heartfelt thanks to Dick’s Sporting Good for helping us get this program started,

which we hope will improve law enforcement/community relations and allow our deputies to

interact with youth in a positive, fun way,” Taylor said.



For more information about the program, contact Pueblo County Sheriff’s Captain Clifford Kindred at 719-583-6408.