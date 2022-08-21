EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

14-year-old Gilbert Barker III

14-year-old Gilbert Barker III was dropped off at Sierra High School on Jet Wing Drive at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Barker was supposed to meet his family at Panorama Middle School but never arrived.

Barker was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater and blue jeans with zippers on the knees. He is 4’11”, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say, Barker may have been spotted at 10:30 p.m., at the Summit Creek Apartments on Chelton Road, according to deputies.