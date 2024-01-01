(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 13-year-old boy who they say was last seen on Piute Road on Sunday, Dec 31.

Dalyn, 13, was last seen walking away from his home on Piute Road, off Highway 115, around 6 p.m. He is described as about 5’6″ and 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, shorts, and shoes.

He is not dressed for the cold weather.

Image courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.