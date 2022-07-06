Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

UPDATE (5:34 p.m.): Roads in the area have reopened, and a male gunshot victim was taken to the hospital.

EPSO tweeted just after 5:30 p.m. that roads had reopened, though Sheriff’s Office personnel remain in the area investigating. A man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, his condition is unknown at this time. EPSO said there is no known threat to the public.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a shooting near the corner of B St. and Venetucci Blvd. in unincorporated El Paso County.

Roads in the area are shut down for this investigation.

Deputies are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated.