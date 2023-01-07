(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a report of an alleged police impersonator who stopped a motorist on Highway 115, Thursday evening on Jan. 5.

The suspect is described as a White man, 20 to 30 years of age, with reddish hair in a mullet style and a thin mustache. According to FCSO, the suspect was wearing a ball cap backward, sunglasses, a ballistic vest over a long-sleeved gray shirt and dark pants. He was driving a gray Dodge Charger with red and blue lights on the visors.

FCSO says the suspect produced a weapon and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle.

If you have any information, contact Deputy Piper of FCSO at (719) 276-5555 and reference case 23-0035.