Deputies identified after officer-involved shooting in Monument

MONUMENT — The identities of two El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Monument last week have been revealed.

Deputy Ryan Gonzales and Deputy Chad Wheat were placed on routine administrative leave following the shooting. Neither man was injured in the incident.

Gonzales has worked for EPSO since 2007 and is assigned to the Patrol Division with a secondary assignment on the Special Weapons and Tactics Team. Wheat has worked for EPSO since 2012 with the same assignments.

On Sunday, September 29, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a person shooting a pellet gun at people and cars from inside a home.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the home off 2nd street along with Monument Police Department, Palmer Lake Police Department and Colorado State Patrol.

Police say when officers attempted to contact the man, he fired multiple projectiles at an occupied EPSO marked cruiser, damaging the front windshield and shattering a door window. Police say the suspect also caused damage to several other law enforcement vehicles.

During the attempted contact with the suspect, officers said at least one shot was fired by an El Paso County deputy, striking the suspect.

The suspect, identified by his father as David Page, was pronounced dead at the scene. Phalen told FOX21 News police knew about his son’s mental health issues.

