DEPUTIES: Five-year-old missing since September 2021 abducted by father believed to be in Colorado

(SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo.) — The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for the community’s help locating a child missing out of Texas who was believed to be in the area Thursday afternoon on March 23.

Courtesy of Saguache County Sheriff’s Office

Five-year-old Lea Vikhrev is 3’6″ tall and 39 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Lea has been missing since Sept. 14, 2021.

A Missing Person’s Alert sent by the Houston Police Department stated Lea was abducted by her non-custodial father, Andrew Vikhrev, according to SCSO.

Lea’s father may be in either vehicle:

Yellow 2004 GMC Savana van license plate number CDU- O97.

Gray 2007 Nissan Xterra 729-YAP

Courtesy of Saguache County Sheriff’s Office

On March 20, SCSO responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle parked in front of a home in Crestone, Colorado. The vehicle was registered to Andrew.

SCSO suspects Andrew was near Ute Pass by north County Road 108.5 close to the town of Hooper, Colorado within Alamosa County on Saturday, March 18.

More recently, deputies believe Andrew may have been in Monte Vista, Colorado on Tuesday, March 21. He may also have connections in Breckenridge, Colorado, per SCSO.

If found, call the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131 or SCSO at (719) 655-2544, or call 911.