Deputies collecting unwanted prescription drugs at Annual Take Back

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.-- On Thursday, Oct. 7, around 4:00 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department Robbery Detectives located a vehicle at Maizeland Road and North Academy Boulevard which was believed to have been used in multiple bank robberies.

The suspect tried to flee detectives, but the vehicle was stopped. When CSPD detectives approached to contact the driver of the vehicle, the suspect inside fired at least one round at the detectives, with at least one detective firing one round in return. The suspect was struck at least one time, placed into custody, and was immediately provided medical aid. He was then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Ryan Bayless and was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges: Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree (2 Counts) and Attempted Assault in the 1st Degree (5 Counts).