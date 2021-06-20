Deputies ask for public’s help in locating truck involved in a hit and run

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a truck involved in a hit and run incident.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday around 12:10 p.m. at the Lawson Hill County intercept lot; no injuries were reported.

The truck is a gray Ford long-bed pick up truck that could be towing a gray and black Voyage travel trailer. It may have damage to its passenger side.



Courtesy of San Miguel County Sheriff

If you see a vehicle matching this description, contact authorities at 970-728-1911. You may remain anonymous.