(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) continues to investigate a shooting in Falcon that left two children dead on Sunday, Feb. 5.

EPSO said many witnesses have refused to cooperate or come forward, which has slowed the progress of the investigation.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the Meridian Ranch subdivision of Falcon in unincorporated El Paso County. Arriving officers found multiple gunshot victims.

Persons of interest have been identified, according to EPSO. Deputies believe this was an isolated incident and those involved were known to each other.

EPSO said deputies are working on the case as a matter of priority and continue to search for leads.

“Crime prevention and the resolution of cases like this one is a cooperative effort between the community and the Sheriff’s Office,” said EPSO.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact EPSO at (719) 520-7777 or you can leave an anonymous tip at (719) 634-STOP.