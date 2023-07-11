(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) teamed up with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) to arrest two people and recover several stolen vehicles worth a combined $75,000.

According to FCSO, on Wednesday, July 5 deputies carried out a search warrant in Pueblo County based on an investigation that started in Fremont County about a stolen vehicle.

Deputies found and recovered six stolen vehicles that FCSO said were worth an estimated $75,000 in value. In addition to the recovered vehicles, deputies arrested two people on outstanding warrants.

FCSO said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are pending.