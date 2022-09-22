PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man who robbed a Loaf’N Jug Wednesday evening.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

27-year-old James Villegas was arrested at a home on Pueblo’s east side for robbery and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Deputies responded earlier that evening on Sept. 21 to a Loaf’N Jug near the 31000 block of U.S. Hwy 96 after a man took items from the store without paying.

PCSO said the suspect threatened the clerk as he walked out the door.

After obtaining video of the suspect and his vehicle, deputies found the vehicle at an address on the east side of the city. Deputies were also able to locate Villegas who was arrested for robbery and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.