(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants and recovered several stolen vehicles the week of Oct. 10.

John Marquez, 36, was arrested on a warrant for felony escape. Ray Archuleta, 36, was arrested on warrants for kidnapping and failure to appear.

Marquez and Archuleta were seen entering a detached garage in the Blende area, according to PCSO. Parole officers attempted to speak to Marquez and Archuleta, but the men refused to come outside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident and assisted with setting up containment around the garage. Law enforcement then deployed gas into the garage when the suspects refused to comply after repeated verbal commands to come outside. Both men surrendered without incident.

Several stolen vehicles were located after a search warrant was executed on the property. Marquez and Archuleta were arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Law enforcement that assisted in the operation included Pueblo Police and Cañon City Police.