Department of Natural Resources seeks volunteers for CO Forest Health Council

DENVER–The Colorado Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to serve on the Colorado Forest Health Council.

The council of twenty-six members is will advise the governor through the executive director of the Department of Natural Resources and the Colorado general assembly on various issues impacting Colorado’s forests.



Dan Gibbs, executive director, said, “The reconstituted Council…will have the opportunity to help shape our State’s forest management and wildfire risk management policies and priorities for the future. I encourage interested Coloradans to apply.”



Applications are due on Aug. 16, with the Governor’s seat selections due on Sept. 2.

The council will meet several times each year for half or full-day meetings with virtual attendance offered as an option. Applicants can expect a minimum of five hours of council business each month.

The application form can be found at this link through the Governor’s Boards and Commissions site. To apply for the Colorado Forest Health Council, click the dropdown menu and select the council name.