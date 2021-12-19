Department of Corrections facing scourge of smuggled drugs

Prescription pills are shown Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in Washington. Medicare enrollees who take expensive medicines could save thousands of dollars a year under the Democrats’ sweeping social agenda bill, but those benefits would build gradually, starting in a couple of years with a check on price increases and limits on insulin costs. A cap on out-of-pocket costs would follow in 2024, and a year later patients will begin to see lower prices negotiated by Medicare. (AP Photo)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Department of Corrections officials say there is a scourge of narcotics flowing into the state’s facilities, including ultra-potent, hard-to-detect synthetic drugs that can be absorbed into paper and mailed to inmates.

The Colorado Sun reports data from the department shows a steep increase in the amount of drugs seized in state prisons over the past four years.

That includes cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and prescription drugs.

The state Department of Corrections inspector general says it’s hard to know if her office is getting better at finding smuggled drugs or whether more are finding their way into facilities.