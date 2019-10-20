Denver Police searching for wanted man in connection to motel homicide

Denver, Colo., — Police are asking for your help finding a man in connection to a homicide at a Denver hotel on Saturday.

Michael Steven Harrison, 51, is wanted for a murder that occurred at the Super 8 Motel at 7201 E. 36th Ave. on Friday.

Denver police say Harrison was last seen in a 2002 blue or silver convertible Mercedes CV with specialty Florida license plates reading WJQ2K.

According to KDVR, No details regarding the victim or manner of death have been released.

If you have information regarding this crime, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.