Denver officers shoot man with assault rifle

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police said two officers shot a suspect multiple times after he threatened them with an assault rifle on Sunday.

A liquor store clerk called 911 around 2:50 p.m., informing police a man with an assault rifle was near the store on West Alameda Avenue, according to Denver Police.

Officers arrived quickly, made contact with the suspect, and commanded him to put down his weapon, police said.

But, they said, the suspect did not comply. Instead, they said he moved toward officers, threatening them with the assault rifle. Both officers then fired at the suspect, striking him.

Life-saving measures were performed and the suspect was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The suspect is described as an adult Black man. Thomas said intent is unknown and the incident is being investigated.

HAPPENING NOW: A large police presence after an officer involved shooting near Valverde Park off W Alameda Ave. Alameda & Lipan and Spyres & Lipan are closed. I’m working on learning details. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/esKALICaGl — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lewisTV) May 30, 2021

Police have closed the area during the active investigation.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in 1300 block of W Alameda. This is an active scene, more details will be posted to this thread as they become available.



ROAD CLOSURES: Alameda & Lipan and Spyres & Lipan are closed. #Denver pic.twitter.com/zJgoCoPKoh — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 30, 2021

