Denver mother begs thieves to return CDs from her dead son

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver mother is begging the community for help after thieves broke into her garage and stole irreplaceable items given to her by her son who passed away.

In the evening hours between Aug. 18 and 19, someone broke into Sandra Vilander’s locked garage and locked truck. She lives on Quitman Avenue, and her garage is in the alleyway.

Vilander found several items missing from her garage and truck: an axe, a tool kit, books, change, a dash camera and a GPS navigation system her father gave her.

She also found out thieves took six sentimental items money can’t replace: CDs made by her deceased son, Jacob.

“When he died, it was like my whole world crashed, it was the worst thing in the world,” Vilander said.

Jacob passed away back in 2003 at just 12 years old. The five gold CDs he made her have the words “Ma’s Mix” written on them. The sixth CD had all his favorite songs, and it says “Jacob’s Funeral” on it.

“That is what really tears me up inside because I’ll never get my son back, but those are just some of the things that gave me comfort that he’s in heaven, he’s happy, and someday I will be with him, but right now at least I have those,” Vilander said.

If you know where these CDs could be, you are urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.