Denver man sentenced to 14 years in prison for distributing illegal substances

DENVER – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced the sentencing of Luis Gerardo Palacios, age 31, of Denver, to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

According to the plea agreement and court filings, from sometime in 2019 until Feb. 12, 2020, the defendant served a drug trafficking organization which engaged in the interstate transportation and local distribution of large quantities of illegal drugs sourced from Mexico.

Palacios helped find one of the drivers that brought more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine from California to Colorado in October of 2019 and in coordinating a load run of approximately 2.5 pounds of heroin, a kilogram of fentanyl and 40 pounds of methamphetamine in December of 2019.

He also arranged for the delivery of 10,000 fentanyl pills from California to Colorado in January of 2020, distributed or made attempts to distribute some of those pills in Colorado.

Federal agents seized a Sig Sauer pistol and over $20,000 cash from the defendant’s apartment. Both items were forfeited.

“Together with our law enforcement partners, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to stopping criminals from poisoning our communities with illicit narcotics,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “With this sentencing a dangerous drug dealer is off the street and Colorado is safer as a result.”

“This lengthy sentence shows the commitment to stop the poison of drugs into our communities,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider of the FBI Denver Division. “The FBI is steadfast in investigating criminals like Palacios and the threat posed by the illicit drug culture he promotes that endangers our society.”

U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore sentenced the defendant on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2021.

The FBI, ICE ERO, HSI, IRS-CI, the Colorado State Patrol, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation, with assistant U.S. Attorney Cyrus Chung handling the prosecution.