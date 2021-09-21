Denver Broncos welcoming full-capacity crowd to Empower Field at Mile High

DENVER – The Denver Broncos are welcoming back their fans to Empower Field at Mile High with no restrictions in place for those who are vaccinated.

Those who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering in order to best protect themselves and their families from the COVID-19 virus and the delta variant of the virus.

There may be some adjustments made as COVID-19 restrictions change overtime, in accordance with the CDC.

All guests interested in tailgating are asked to review the tailgating policies here prior to their arrival.

No autographs are permitted due to the National Football League’s COVID-19 protocols.

The following new sanitation steps are being taken before, during and after each game in order to protect guests:

Transformation of all bathrooms to entirely touchless systems, including toilets, sinks and paper towel dispensers.

Installation of UV-C lights under escalators in order to reduce or eliminate bacteria on widely used handrails.

Addition of bipolar ionization in the stadium’s HVAC system, which is expected to both lower the risk of disease transfer and eliminate allergens.

Placement of 800 hand sanitizer stations—both stand-alone and wall-mounted units—for fans to utilize throughout the stadium.

Also, the stadium has announced that it is officially a cashless venue with payment options being offered through mobile devices such as Apple pay with traditional scan/chip options for credit and debit cards at all areas of sale.

Cash-to-card machines will be made available for all guests without a credit card.

To learn more, click here.