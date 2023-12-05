(COLORADO SPRINGS) — UCHealth and All-Pro Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons arranged a special visit to the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak region on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Kids had the opportunity to learn more about Simmons, ask him questions, show him how to play carpet ball, and engage with him in a game of dodgeball.

“We’re always excited when a world-class athlete makes time to engage with our young people,” said James Sullivan, president and CEO of The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region. “I know from my own experience that a visit like this can have a meaningful and lasting impact on youth.”

Simmons shines on the field but on Tues. he quickly traded the pig skin for a dodgeball.

“I thrive in environments like this, it brings me back to when I was growing up in the Boys and Girls Club and how I dreamed of having someone I look up to,” Simmons said.

The Justin Simmons Foundation partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to promote the benefits of youth sports in Southern Colorado. Simmons said growing up in Florida his role models taught him the value of being a good person. He is now giving the same opportunity to other future athletes.

“It means way more to me than I’m sure it does the kids, it’s almost rejuvenating,” Simmons explained. “It was so much fun to be here and to hang out with them, I had a blast.”

During the event, Simmons told the group his favorite team to play against are the Kansas City Chiefs. He also told them that if he wasn’t a safety he would play as a receiver. Simmons is competitive on and off the field and said it’s events like this one that keep him young.

“Being able to hang out with the kids and come back and set an example is so important to me and the values that I hold near and dear and I’m just thankful for the role models in my life that have set that as a precedent.”

Kids ages 5 through 18 had the chance to test their skills against the professional athlete and it was no easy task.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, you don’t get to see this often,” Nicholas Barnett, member of the Boys and Girls Club explained. “It’s really fun and people like him are really good role models.”

“He’s kind of a big kid himself and we are honored to have a world-class athlete take time out of their day to come and work with kids and let kids see that he’s just a regular guy, just like they are,” Sullivan said.

The Southern Colorado community can get involved with the Boys and Girls Club for about $1 a day.

“I’m so thankful for UCHealth and the Boys and Girls Club for having me and I’m sure the kids will remember it forever,” Simmons said.