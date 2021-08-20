Denver Bronco standout, Von Miller, becomes a father

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Von Miller is used to leaving the football field with a smile on his face. Thursday, the eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 MVP had something new to add to his football resume: father.

“When people have kids, they always say, ‘That’s special, that’s special,’” Miller said after the final practice of Broncos Training Camp. “I really thought [that] was different right there.”

Miller and Megan Denis welcomed their first child, Valor B’Vsean Miller, on Monday at 9:25 p.m., checking in at 8 pounds 13 ounces — 20.5 inches.

“He’s going to be quarterback for sure,” said Miller, who has registered 106 career sacks. “He’s going to be a quarterback and play golf.”

Miller missed training camp on Monday and Tuesday to be in baby-watch. He returned to practice Wednesday.

“It was cool just to experience it and see his face, see him smiling and see him open his eyes. It was great,” Miller said. “It was a great experience.”