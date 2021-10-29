Denver airport security officers to go on strike Nov. 2

DENVER (KDVR) — Security officers contracted to work at Denver International Airport plan to go on strike Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The security officers work for High-risk Security Services, or HSS, and have been fighting for higher pay and better working conditions.

The union representing the workers, Law Enforcement Officers Security Unions, announced the strike Thursday in a press release.

The union said the workers reached a “breakdown” of negotiations after HSS’s “refusal to come up with one single penny” for its members.

Union members also plan to strike on Tuesday at Denver’s Webb Municipal Building, where HSS workers provide security. It’s also a voting location, and Tuesday is Election Day.

“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause you or the voters,” the union said in a release.

The union said on Oct. 13 that 95% of its members voted in favor of the strike.

Airport security workers were in contract negotiations when Denver airport janitors staged a one-day strike on Oct. 1.