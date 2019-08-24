Demolition of coke battery stacks in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo — Early Saturday August 24, three coke battery stacks were demolished.

The stacks taken down this morning date back to the 1940’s and were once part of Colorado Fuel and Iron steel making infrastructure.

After weeks of careful preparation, three stacks were demolished Saturday morning as part of ongoing site preparations for a proposed new rail mill on the EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel mill property.

The demolition of the 300-foot stacks, two steel stacks and one concrete and brick chimney, began at 8 A.M.