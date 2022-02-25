PUEBLO, Colo. – Pueblo native Jason A. Muñoz has filed to run for the new House District 46 seat currently held by term-limited House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar.

Due to redistricting, the new district boundaries include Beulah, Rye, Colorado City, St. Charles Mesa, Avondale, Aberdeen and large areas of the Southside, Westside and Northside neighborhoods of Pueblo.

Muñoz is a former candidate for Senate District 3, finishing second in his bid to fill the vacancy left open by outgoing Senator Garcia. Muñoz says that he believes the move to House District 46 will not only allow him an opportunity to advocate for Pueblo at the capitol but hopes to encourage party unity in the midterm elections this November.

“House Majority Leader Esgar has a solid record of fighting for the people of Pueblo. Her work ethic and passion for our community motivates me to keep fighting at the capitol. I have very large shoes to fill to represent Pueblo as well as she does,” Muñoz said.

He says that his platform is to realize more and better paying job opportunities, improve education for students, bring more housing options and help to make our neighborhoods safer. He says that he will also seek to solve issues and create opportunities such as protecting against wildfires, stewarding our water rights, providing more opportunities for afterschool programs and daycare, addressing drug abuse problems, navigating digital currency, supporting agriculture and advocating for arts and culture.

“Growing up in Pueblo and choosing to stay here to raise my family has given me first-hand experience of the issues and opportunities that Puebloans face. I see it everyday at work, on my way to and from taking my son to school, and when I’m out in public,” he said. “In Pueblo we are entering a new era of growth, it’s important we have people at the legislature who understand our community thoroughly. I hope to earn the trust of the voters of House District 46 to represent them as our next State Representative. We have much at stake in this district and I want to stand up and fight for our best interests.”