(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Delta Airlines will offer nonstop flights to Atlanta starting in June just in time for summer.

The announcement about nonstop flights to Atlanta from the Colorado Springs (COS) Airport was made in September of 2022. The nonstop service was scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, 2022, however, modifications pushed the date to June 2023.

The inaugural flight to Atlanta will be on June 5 at 12:45 p.m. out of the Colorado Springs Airport to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

View the schedule for nonstop service to and from ATL: