COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) announced that Delta Air Lines will begin nonstop service to Atlanta (ATL) starting on June 6, 2023.

The nonstop service was scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, 2022, however, modifications pushed the date to June 2023.

Schedule for nonstop service to and from ATL:

ATL-COS

Effective June 5, 2023 Departure time:

6:09 p.m. Arrival time:

7:10 p.m. Aircraft:

A320 COS-ATL

Effective June 6, 2023 Departure time:

6:45 a.m. Arrival time:

11:38 a.m. Aircraft:

A320 Courtesy: COS Airport

“We cannot express how excited we are that our partners at Delta Air Lines have added Atlanta nonstop service at the Colorado Springs Airport back to their schedule. This route opens a large network of domestic and international travel for Colorado Springs,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS.

Tickets can be booked at Delta’s website, and more information about COS airport can be found online.