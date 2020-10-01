Deepest drought arrives in Colorado

The United States Department of Agriculture drought monitor released October 1 shows two areas in the state with the deepest category of drought.

Exceptional drought now exists near Eads in Kiowa County and near Glenwood Springs on the western slope.

Two of the large fires in Colorado this summer are associated with the deep drought on the western slope. The Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction has burned nearly 140,000 acres and the Grizzly Creek Fire east of Glenwood has burned more than 32,000 acres along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon.

Some of the best conditions in the state exist from Colorado Springs, through the Wet Mountain Valley to near Great Sand Dunes National Park and from La Junta into Las Animas and Baca County in the southeast corner of the state where moderate drought conditions exist.