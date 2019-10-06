Decker Fire evacuation orders lifted for some homeowners

SALIDA, Colo., — Although the Decker fire is still burning at 6,155 acres, the evacuation order has been lifted for some residents.

People living in the following areas are able to return home:

Fawn Ridge Subdivision

CR 110, 111, 111a

Mountain Vista Estates, (Paradise Acres) and the

Homes accessed above Mountain Vista Estates accessed from CR 104.

Homes east of CR 104, accessed from private drives south of HWY 50 with the exception of homeowners living on CR 101, Bear Creek.

Chaffee County homeowners living on CR 101 will still be evacuated.

Homeowners will be required to show evacuation issued credentials or valid identification.

All homeowners who are allowed to return will be kept under pre-evacuation status and are reminded to be ready to evacuate if the need arises.

Fore more information visit the Decker Fire page.