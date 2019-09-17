Decker Fire burns more than 800 acres, 0 percent contained

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Hundreds of acres are burning in southern Colorado near Salida. Over the weekend the Decker Fire doubled in size.

So far no homes are currently in the fires path. No evacuations have been ordered.

The fire has burned almost 900 acres. The fire is also 0 percent contained.

Linda Hecker with Decker Fire said don’t let the number fool you. This fire is in wilderness congressionally protected lands so they aren’t trying to get it contained and let nature take it course.

“The forest needs to regenerate itself and the fire is part of that regeneration process,” Hecker explained.

The main concern right now is the BLM Land which is near the fire perimeter. If it crosses that threshold they have to go into fire fighting mode because the BLM houses a protected species.